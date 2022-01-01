Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Painesville

Painesville restaurants
Painesville restaurants that serve caesar salad

Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pub Frato Gastropub Concord

7548 FREDLE DR, Painesville

Avg 4.4 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine + parm + croutons + green goddess
More about Pub Frato Gastropub Concord
Consumer pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Concord

7669 Crile Road, Painesville

Avg 4.3 (1813 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Grilled chicken served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with our own caesar dressing, parmesan cheese & croutons.
More about Burgers 2 Beer Concord
Pizza Roto image

PIZZA • SALADS

Pizza Roto

7685 Crile Rd, Painesville

Avg 4.5 (482 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad - Small$8.99
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
Caesar Salad - Regular$9.99
Romaine Lettuce, Chicken, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan, Caesar Dressing
More about Pizza Roto

