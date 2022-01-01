Cheeseburgers in Palatine
Palatine restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
PIZZA
The ORIGINAL JJ Twigs Pizza & Pub--
150 S Northwest Hwy, Palatine
|1/2lb Angus Bacon Cheeseburger
|$11.55
Our Angus Bacon Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion and/or pickle. Topped with bacon and your choice of cheese.
(Looking for more, please go to "Build your Burger").
|Cheeseburger Pizza
Off the grill without the bun! Our homemade pizza sauce is covered with in-house seasoned ground beef; combined with bacon and covered with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese. After removing from our ovens, it is topped with sliced tomatoes and lettuce. BBQ can be substituted.
|1/2lb Angus Cheeseburger
|$10.20
Our Angus Cheeseburger are topped with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle...Oh and your choice of cheese.
(Looking for more, please go to "Build your Burger").
Tap House Grill
56 West Wilson Street, Palatine
|ISLAND CHEESEBURGER
|$14.99
100% Angus Beef with mozzarella, marinated onion, pineapple ring and our own spicy Jamaican jerk sauce, on a toasted potato bun
|KIDS CHEESEBURGER
|$8.29
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Fresh Stack Burger
20413 N RAND RD, KILDEER
|Cheeseburger
|$7.29
Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Pickle, Ketchup, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$8.99
Midwest Angus Beef, American Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon, Tomato, Smoked Mayo, Buttered & Toasted Brioche Bun
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.49
Cheeseburgers come dressed with pickles and ketchup on a brioche bun. Comes with side of small fries