Grilled chicken salad in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach Gardens restaurants
Palm Beach Gardens restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100

11290 Legacy Ave #100, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
D-California Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
Crilled chicken, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh mozzarella, onions, mixed greens tossed in House vinaigrette
D-Caribbean Grilled Chicken Salad$16.99
Mixed baby greens, grilled chicken, avocado, pineapple, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, candied walnuts with Lime Honey Mustard dressing.
More about Sal's Italian Ristorante - 11290 Legacy Ave #100
Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe

4377 North Lake Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Wedge and Grilled Chicken Salad$18.00
European Cucumber, Roma tomato, Peppercini, Red onion, Crispy za'atar Pita Chips, Baby Iceberg, Feta Cheese and Black Olive vinaigrette
More about Alaina's Cafe and Bake Shoppe

