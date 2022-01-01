Egg rolls in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve egg rolls
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|PORK & VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS (3)
|$6.99
Served with Our Thai Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
Clear Sky Club Haus
36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
|SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS
|$10.00
Chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion served with smoked chipotle ranch
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
The Lucky Dill Deli
33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$12.00
our famous corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, flash-fried crispy and served with russian dressing