Egg rolls in Palm Harbor

Palm Harbor restaurants
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve egg rolls

ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE

Fish Bowl Kitchen

2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
Takeout
PORK & VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS (3)$6.99
Served with Our Thai Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
More about Fish Bowl Kitchen
Clear Sky Club Haus

36355 E Lake Rd, Palm Harbor, FL

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SOUTHWEST EGG ROLLS$10.00
Chicken, roasted red peppers, corn, black beans, cilantro, green onion served with smoked chipotle ranch
More about Clear Sky Club Haus
The Lucky Dill Deli

33180 US 19 N, Palm Harbor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben Egg Rolls$12.00
our famous corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, flash-fried crispy and served with russian dressing
More about The Lucky Dill Deli
