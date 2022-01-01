Shrimp tempura in Palm Harbor
Palm Harbor restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
ACAI BOWL • SUSHI • POKE
Fish Bowl Kitchen
2882 Alt 19N, Palm Harbor
|TEMPURA "SHRIMP-WRECK" BOWL
|$15.99
White Rice Topped with Delicately Air-Fried Panko Crusted Jumbo Tempura Shrimp, Our Famous House Krab Surimi Salad, Fire-Roasted Corn, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Avocado, House Yum-Yum Sauce, Sweet-Chili Sauce, Scallions & Crispy Onion and Garlic.
|VOLCANO TEMPURA SHRIMP (Customer Favorite)
|$10.99
5 Jumbo Tempura Air-Fried Shrimp Tossed over a Bed of Our Lightly Heated Krab Surimi & Won-Ton Chips Topped with Our Sweet Chili & Zesty Volcano Sauce and a Touch of Scallions.
Fish Bowl Kitchen
654 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor
