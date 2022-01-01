Chicken wraps in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Grilled Chicken Garden Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, cucumbers, italian dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Our fresh made breaded chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, and bleu cheese dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Grilled Chicken Veggie Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Chicken Salad BLT Wrap
|$11.99
Our homemade chicken salad with dried cranberries and walnuts, lettuce, tomatoes and bacon wrapped in a honey wheat flour tortilla.
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken breast, crisp romaine leaves tossed in our own caesar dressing with garlic croutons and romano cheese all wrapped in a flour tortilla.