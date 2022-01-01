Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Peabody

Go
Peabody restaurants
Toast

Peabody restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich$8.00
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our fresh made chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and bleu cheese on a grilled brioche bun
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about F355 Prime Italiano
hop + grind image

HAMBURGERS

hop + grind

210 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.00
More about hop + grind
Toscanas Ristorante image

 

Toscanas Ristorante

3 Bourbon Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.99
More about Toscanas Ristorante
Red's Kitchen and Tavern image

 

Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Item pic

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Mustard crusted chicken breast with American cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce and mayonnaise on a sesame braided roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.49
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo$9.99
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Century House Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Century House Restaurant

235 Andover St, Peabody

Avg 3.9 (929 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.95
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$10.95
More about Century House Restaurant
Stanzys Country Ranch image

 

Stanzys Country Ranch

1 Main Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kicken Chicken Sandwich$15.00
BUTTERMILK SOAKED, XTRA CRISPY, JALAPENOS, AMERICAN CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, WITH STEAK FRIES
More about Stanzys Country Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Peabody

Tuna Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

French Fries

Garlic Bread

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Cannolis

Penne

Chili

Map

More near Peabody to explore

Salem

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Reading

No reviews yet

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Middleton

No reviews yet

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Keene

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (840 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston