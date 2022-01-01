Chicken sandwiches in Peabody
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
|$8.00
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Our fresh made chicken cutlet tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and bleu cheese on a grilled brioche bun
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Toscanas Ristorante
3 Bourbon Street, Peabody
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$13.99
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Mustard crusted chicken breast with American cheese, bacon, pickles, lettuce and mayonnaise on a sesame braided roll.
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.49
Lightly breaded fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy buffalo sauce served with bleu cheese dressing.
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich & Salad Combo
|$9.99
Half of a chicken salad sandwich served with your choice of a small caesar, house or wedge salad.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Century House Restaurant
235 Andover St, Peabody
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$10.95
Stanzys Country Ranch
1 Main Street, Peabody
|Kicken Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
BUTTERMILK SOAKED, XTRA CRISPY, JALAPENOS, AMERICAN CHEESE, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, LETTUCE, TOMATO, WITH STEAK FRIES