Shrimp salad in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve shrimp salad
More about Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
PIZZA • PASTA
Frankie Slice @ Eatery 58 Marketplace - 58 Pulaski street Building B - Peabody, Ma 01960
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Greek Salad with Grilled Shrimp
|$18.00
|Caesar Salad With Grilled Shrimp
|$16.00
|Garden Salad With Shrimp
|$16.00
Classic Garden Salad with Romaine, Tomatoes, Red onion, Cucumbers & Olives
served with seasoned grilled shrimp