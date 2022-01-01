Grilled chicken wraps in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps
More about F355 Prime Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Grilled Chicken Garden Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, cucumbers, italian dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Grilled Chicken Veggie Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.