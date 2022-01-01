Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken wraps in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve grilled chicken wraps

Frankie Slice image

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Garden Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onions, peppers, cucumbers, italian dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA image

 

Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Veggie Wrap$14.99
Grilled Chicken, zucchini, summer squash, red and green peppers, asparagus, tomatoes, red onions, broccoli and carrots topped with sliced mozzarella and garlic lemon aioli and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

