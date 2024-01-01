Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Philly rolls in
Peabody
/
Peabody
/
Philly Rolls
Peabody restaurants that serve philly rolls
Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
43 Main St, Peabody
No reviews yet
Philly Roll
$8.95
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, and avocado
More about Maki Sushi Bar & Grill
Red's Kitchen and Tavern - Peabody
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
No reviews yet
Philly Steak Spring Rolls
$14.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern - Peabody
