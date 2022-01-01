Sweet potato fries in Peabody
Peabody restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
More about F355 Prime Italiano
PIZZA • PASTA
F355 Prime Italiano
58 Pulaski St., Peabody
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.50
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Red's Kitchen and Tavern
131 Newbury St, PEABODY
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA
12 Sylvan Street, Peabody
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
|Basket Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.99
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.
|Basket Sweet Potato Fry ~ Gluten Free
|$6.99
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.