Sweet potato fries in Peabody

Peabody restaurants
Peabody restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

PIZZA • PASTA

F355 Prime Italiano

58 Pulaski St., Peabody

Avg 4.4 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Small Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
Large Sweet Potato Fries$8.50
More about F355 Prime Italiano
Red's Kitchen and Tavern

131 Newbury St, PEABODY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Red's Kitchen and Tavern
Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

12 Sylvan Street, Peabody

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
Basket Sweet Potato Fries$8.99
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.
Basket Sweet Potato Fry ~ Gluten Free$6.99
Basket of sweet potato fries served with horseradish dipping sauce and raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Sylvan Street Grille - Peabody MA

