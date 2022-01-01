Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cookies in
Peekskill
/
Peekskill
/
Cookies
Peekskill restaurants that serve cookies
FRENCH FRIES
NY Firehouse Grille
63 Welcher Ave, Peekskill
Avg 4
(184 reviews)
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
$6.00
More about NY Firehouse Grille
The Central
300 Railroad ave, Peekskill
No reviews yet
CC Cookie
$5.00
Brown Butter Cookie with Callebaut Chocolate, simply divine!
More about The Central
Browse other tasty dishes in Peekskill
Cake
Chicken Sandwiches
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Brisket
Fish And Chips
More near Peekskill to explore
Mount Kisco
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Nyack
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Pleasantville
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Croton On Hudson
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Mahopac
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Spring Valley
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1619 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(103 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(554 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(343 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(273 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston