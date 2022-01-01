French toast in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve french toast
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|French Toast Casserole
|$10.49
Italian bread in a blend of cream, vanilla, cinnamon and raisins, baked until golden brown.
Served with maple syrup & whipped cream
The Original Pancake House Peoria
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Nutella French Toast
|$14.75
|Strawberry French Toast
|$12.25
Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter, topped with strawberries and whipped ream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm homemade strawberry syrup.
|Jr. French Toast
|$6.50
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Kids French Toast Sticks - Bacon - Chocolate Milk
|$5.29
|S'mores French Toast
|$11.49
Graham cracker battered brioche, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce.
|Kids French Toast Sticks - Sausage Link - Pepsi
|$5.29
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Kids French Toast Sticks - Bacon - Chocolate Milk
|$5.29
|S'mores French Toast
|$11.49
Graham cracker battered brioche, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce.
|Lemon Berry French Toast
|$12.49
Grilled brioche, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, whipped mascarpone, Meyer lemon syrup.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|S'mores French Toast
|$11.49
Graham cracker battered brioche, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce.
|Lemon Berry French Toast
|$12.49
Grilled brioche, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, whipped mascarpone, Meyer lemon syrup.
|Brioche French Toast
|$7.99