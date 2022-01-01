Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Toast Casserole$10.49
Italian bread in a blend of cream, vanilla, cinnamon and raisins, baked until golden brown.
Served with maple syrup & whipped cream
More about ONE WORLD
The Original Pancake House Peoria image

 

The Original Pancake House Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nutella French Toast$14.75
Strawberry French Toast$12.25
Grilled brioche dipped in a rich egg and cream batter, topped with strawberries and whipped ream and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm homemade strawberry syrup.
Jr. French Toast$6.50
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids French Toast Sticks - Bacon - Chocolate Milk$5.29
S'mores French Toast$11.49
Graham cracker battered brioche, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce.
Kids French Toast Sticks - Sausage Link - Pepsi$5.29
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids French Toast Sticks - Bacon - Chocolate Milk$5.29
S'mores French Toast$11.49
Graham cracker battered brioche, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce.
Lemon Berry French Toast$12.49
Grilled brioche, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, whipped mascarpone, Meyer lemon syrup.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
S'mores French Toast$11.49
Graham cracker battered brioche, marshmallow cream, chocolate sauce.
Lemon Berry French Toast$12.49
Grilled brioche, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, whipped mascarpone, Meyer lemon syrup.
Brioche French Toast$7.99
More about Childers Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Caesar Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cheese Naan

Cheesecake

Sliders

Curry

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (403 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston