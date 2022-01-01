Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Graduate Hospital

Go
Graduate Hospital restaurants
Toast

Graduate Hospital restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

Grace Tavern image

 

Grace Tavern

2229 Grays Ferry Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.75
battered and deep fried with a red cabbage and jalapeño slaw with spicy mayo on brioche with a side of baby greens. substitute fried pickles for $1, frites for $2 or blackened green beans for $3 more
More about Grace Tavern
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees) image

 

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

2301 MARKET ST, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
2 Eggs$3.50
Two eggs cooked The Way You Like with Choice of cheese Add Toppings
Burgers$5.75
choice of beef, turkey or veggie burger. choice of cheese and add toppings on a potato bun
Omelet$4.50
3 eggs with choice of cheese Add Toppings
More about 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

Map

Map

