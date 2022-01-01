Tacos in Northern Liberties

Northern Liberties restaurants that serve tacos

Fish Tacos image

 

Hudson Table N. 2nd Street

1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
More about Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
Baja Fish Tacos image

 

North Bowl

909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fish Tacos$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Korean Chicken Tacos$9.00
fried chicken, kimchi & house slaw
More about North Bowl
Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Anejo-Northern Liberties

1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Fish Tacos$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
Chicken "Al Pastor" Tacos$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro
Short Rib Tacos$16.00
Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cilantro
More about Anejo-Northern Liberties
Chicken Tacos (3) image

 

Suya Suya

400 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tacos (3)$12.50
Thinly sliced slow grilled chicken marinated in Nigerian yaji (peanut spice) served with 3 corn tortillas *Contains peanut
More about Suya Suya

