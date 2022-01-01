Tacos in Northern Liberties
Northern Liberties restaurants that serve tacos
Hudson Table N. 2nd Street
1001 N 2ND ST, PHILADELPHIA
|Fish Tacos
|$16.00
2 tacos, lime, pickled onions. cilantro, spicy slaw, avocado
North Bowl
909 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$9.50
cod filet breaded and fried with avocado crema, nappa cabbage slaw, cilantro, and lime on your choice of flour or corn tortilla.
|Korean Chicken Tacos
|$9.00
fried chicken, kimchi & house slaw
Anejo-Northern Liberties
1001 N 2nd St, Philadelphia
|Crispy Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Beer battered mahi-mahi, poblano slaw, lime aioli, pickled fresno chilies, cilantro, flour tortilla
|Chicken "Al Pastor" Tacos
|$15.00
Al pastor spices, pineapple, pickled red onions, salsa verde, cilantro
|Short Rib Tacos
|$16.00
Tomatillo pico de gallo, chipotle crema, cotija cheese, cilantro