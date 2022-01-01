Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Roxborough

Go
Roxborough restaurants
Toast

Roxborough restaurants that serve fajitas

Item pic

TACOS

Unity Taqueria

5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Serenity Fajitas$15.00
Select two proteins (or double up on your favorite), choice of tortilla (x4), includes roasted peppers and onions, Spanish Rice and Ranch Style Refried Beans, and make it your own with extra fajita sides! Feed yourself or share with a friend.
More about Unity Taqueria
Item pic

 

Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

4410 Main Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1563 reviews)
Takeout
BEEF SIRLOIN FAJITAS$25.95
8OZ FLANK STEAK SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
VEGGIE FAJITAS$13.95
SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS, ONION, PEPPER, QUESO MIXTO, SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA
GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITAS$21.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
More about Taqueria Amor - Manayunk

Browse other tasty dishes in Roxborough

Chips And Salsa

Burritos

Cake

Quesadillas

Veggie Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Roxborough to explore

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

East Passyunk Crossing

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Spring Garden

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Society Hill

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1487 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (898 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston