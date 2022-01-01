Fajitas in Roxborough
Roxborough restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS
Unity Taqueria
5420 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia
|Serenity Fajitas
|$15.00
Select two proteins (or double up on your favorite), choice of tortilla (x4), includes roasted peppers and onions, Spanish Rice and Ranch Style Refried Beans, and make it your own with extra fajita sides! Feed yourself or share with a friend.
Taqueria Amor - Manayunk
4410 Main Street, Philadelphia
|BEEF SIRLOIN FAJITAS
|$25.95
8OZ FLANK STEAK SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.
|VEGGIE FAJITAS
|$13.95
SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS, ONION, PEPPER, QUESO MIXTO, SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA
|GRILLED SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$21.95
GRILLED SHRIMP SERVED OVER QUESO MIXTO MELTED OVER SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS. SERVED WITH SALSA VERDE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CREMA ON THE SIDE. SERVED WITH FLOUR TORTILLAS.