French toast in Camelback East
Camelback East restaurants that serve french toast
Over Easy
4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix
|1/2 Banana Nut French Toast
|$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
|Brioche French Toast
|$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
The Bread and Honey House
4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix
|French Toast
|$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
The Bread and Honey House
4801 E Indian School, Phoenix
|French Toast
|$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.