French toast in Camelback East

Over Easy image

FRENCH FRIES

Over Easy

4730 E Indian School Rd #123, Phoenix

Avg 3.7 (2054 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
1/2 Banana Nut French Toast$7.50
buttery slices of brioche in batter, griddled, topped with pecans, banana, caramel
Brioche French Toast$11.00
Thick sliced brioche soaked in a vanilla cinnamon custard. Served with butter and maple syrup
More about Over Easy
French Toast image

TACOS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Bread and Honey House

4700 East Van Buren Street, Phoenix

Avg 4.9 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
More about The Bread and Honey House
French Toast (2) image

 

Breakfast Club

2502 E Camelback Rd., Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast (2)$8.00
More about Breakfast Club
French Toast image

 

The Bread and Honey House

4801 E Indian School, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
French Toast$10.00
3 half slices of thick Texas Brioche toast dipped into a rich creamy batter with hazelnut and vanilla flavor. Topped with berries and whip cream and caramel sauce. Served with a side of syrup.
More about The Bread and Honey House

