Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada in Camelback East

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Camelback East restaurants that serve carne asada

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada SLICE$4.00
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
18" You Gotta Carne Asada$27.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro and Cotija.
12" You Got A Carne Asada$15.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Dilla Libre Uno image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Dilla Libre Uno

1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (403 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carne Asada Dilla$14.25
Beyond Carne Asada tacos$16.50
Carne Asada Fries$16.25
More about Dilla Libre Uno
Vecina image

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Ribeye$72.00
More about Vecina

Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East

Chicken Fried Steaks

Turkey Clubs

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Peanut Butter Cookies

Pancakes

Huevos Rancheros

Muffins

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Camelback East to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston