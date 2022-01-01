Carne asada in Camelback East
Camelback East restaurants that serve carne asada
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Carne Asada SLICE
|$4.00
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
|18" You Gotta Carne Asada
|$27.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro and Cotija.
|12" You Got A Carne Asada
|$15.99
Southwest Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Roma Tomato, Chargrilled Carne Asada, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Fire Roasted Tomato Salsa, Crema, Cilantro, Cotija.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Dilla Libre Uno
1339 E Northern Ave, Phoenix
|Carne Asada Dilla
|$14.25
|Beyond Carne Asada tacos
|$16.50
|Carne Asada Fries
|$16.25