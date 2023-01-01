Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lasagna in
Camelback East
/
Phoenix
/
Camelback East
/
Lasagna
Camelback East restaurants that serve lasagna
My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
No reviews yet
Lasagna
$10.49
Lasagna with Side Salad
$14.49
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Vecina
3433 N 56th St, Phoenix
Avg 4.5
(158 reviews)
Green Chorizo Lasagna
$28.00
More about Vecina
Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East
Burritos
Cheeseburgers
Cheesecake
Chili
Muffins
Turkey Reuben
Mango Smoothies
Tacos
More near Camelback East to explore
Central City
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Roosevelt Row Arts District
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Ahwatukee Foothills
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Uptown
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Deer Valley
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
North Mountain
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Desert Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Alhambra
Avg 4.5
(1 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(35 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(561 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(378 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(373 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(842 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(90 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(374 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston