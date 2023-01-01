Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Camelback East

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Camelback East restaurants that serve lasagna

Item pic

 

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

3724 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$10.49
Lasagna with Side Salad$14.49
More about My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria
Consumer pic

 

Vecina

3433 N 56th St, Phoenix

Avg 4.5 (158 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chorizo Lasagna$28.00
More about Vecina

Browse other tasty dishes in Camelback East

Burritos

Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Chili

Muffins

Turkey Reuben

Mango Smoothies

Tacos

Map

More near Camelback East to explore

Central City

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Roosevelt Row Arts District

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ahwatukee Foothills

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Deer Valley

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

North Mountain

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Desert Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.5 (1 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (151 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (35 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (561 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (378 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (842 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (374 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston