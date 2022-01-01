Mac and cheese in Pickerington
More about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar
10705 Blacklick-Eastern Rd NW, Pickerington
|Mac and Cheese
|$7.00
|Lobster Mac and Cheese
|$15.95
- Real lobster meat with mac and cheese.
- With Jay’s special seasoning and cheese load French fries.
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Zapata's Mexican Kitchen
1284 Hill Rd N, Pickerington
|KIDS Mac & Cheese
|$6.00