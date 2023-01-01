Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Lawrenceville

Go
Lawrenceville restaurants
Toast

Lawrenceville restaurants that serve muffins

Ineffable Cà Phê image

SANDWICHES

Ineffable Cà Phê

3920 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (565 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Muffin$3.75
Blueberry Muffin$3.50
Apple Muffin$3.00
More about Ineffable Cà Phê
Consumer pic

 

Lola's Eatery

3337 Penn Ave, Pgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cherry Muffin$3.50
More about Lola's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Lawrenceville

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Cookies

Pies

Pork Belly

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Map

More near Lawrenceville to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Shadyside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (30 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1298 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (486 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (238 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (535 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (986 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston