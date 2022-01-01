Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Shadyside

Go
Shadyside restaurants
Toast

Shadyside restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

 

Square Cafe

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Nancy B's Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
More about Square Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Too

5432 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (992 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Oreo Cookies$4.00
D3
More about Sushi Too

Browse other tasty dishes in Shadyside

Curry

Chicken Wraps

Avocado Toast

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Cappuccino

Fried Rice

French Toast

Map

More near Shadyside to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston