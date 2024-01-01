Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pierogies in
Shadyside
/
Pittsburgh
/
Shadyside
/
Pierogies
Shadyside restaurants that serve pierogies
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
No reviews yet
Pierogies
$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
FRENCH FRIES
Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
Avg 4.3
(559 reviews)
5 Classic Pierogi
$7.00
Pierogies With Onions 10
$10.00
Pierogies With Onions 5
$7.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty
