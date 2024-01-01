Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pierogies in Shadyside

Go
Shadyside restaurants
Toast

Shadyside restaurants that serve pierogies

Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pierogies$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
5 Classic Pierogi$7.00
Pierogies With Onions 10$10.00
Pierogies With Onions 5$7.00
More about Kelly's Bar and Lounge - East Liberty

Browse other tasty dishes in Shadyside

Fried Rice

Avocado Toast

Hot Chocolate

Shrimp Tempura

Belgian Waffles

Pancakes

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Salmon

Map

More near Shadyside to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Lawrenceville

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

South Side

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Oakland

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Strip District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Squirrel Hill

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bloomfield

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

North Side

No reviews yet

Mt. Washington

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (743 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (565 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (194 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston