French toast in Shadyside

Shadyside restaurants
Toast

Shadyside restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Cafe Moulin - Shady Side Pittsburgh, PA

732 Filbert Street, Shadyside

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Amsterdam French Toast$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
Barcelona French Toast$12.00
mascarpone, goat gouda and berry compote
Classic French Toast$8.00
two thick slices brioche and side maple butter
More about Cafe Moulin - Shady Side Pittsburgh, PA
Item pic

 

Square Cafe - East Liberty

134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (726 reviews)
Takeout
Kids French Toast$5.75
1 slice of thick-cut brioche, dipped is custard & grilled; topped w/butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream; served w/maple syrup; VGTRN
French Toast Special$13.00
Sweet Hawaiian Toast:
Hawaiian buns dipped in our French toast batter, grilled and topped with shredded coconut, pineapple purée and powdered sugar.
French Toast Latte$0.00
White chocolate, maple syrup & cinnamon
More about Square Cafe - East Liberty
Pamela's Diner image

 

Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CROISSANT French Toast$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
French Toast$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
CALIFORNIA French Toast$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional
More about Pamela's Diner - Shadyside

