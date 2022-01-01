French toast in Shadyside
Cafe Moulin - Shady Side Pittsburgh, PA
732 Filbert Street, Shadyside
|Amsterdam French Toast
|$12.00
Turkish sausage, eggs, side maple butter
|Barcelona French Toast
|$12.00
mascarpone, goat gouda and berry compote
|Classic French Toast
|$8.00
two thick slices brioche and side maple butter
Square Cafe - East Liberty
134 South Highland Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Kids French Toast
|$5.75
1 slice of thick-cut brioche, dipped is custard & grilled; topped w/butter, powdered sugar & whipped cream; served w/maple syrup; VGTRN
|French Toast Special
|$13.00
Sweet Hawaiian Toast:
Hawaiian buns dipped in our French toast batter, grilled and topped with shredded coconut, pineapple purée and powdered sugar.
|French Toast Latte
|$0.00
White chocolate, maple syrup & cinnamon
Pamela's Diner - Shadyside
5527 Walnut St, Pittsburgh
|CROISSANT French Toast
|$10.00
3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.
|French Toast
|$8.00
3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.
|CALIFORNIA French Toast
|$9.00
3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional