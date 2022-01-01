Cake in Squirrel Hill
Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve cake
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|7" Cake
|$40.00
|Cake by the Slice
|$5.50
|Apple Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|$8.50
Spongey and light, a traditional breakfast cake made with apples and cinnamon, liberally dusted in powdered sugar.
TAPAS
Silk Elephant
1712 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Crab Cake
|$23.00
|Fish Cakes
|$6.00
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Contains Nuts.