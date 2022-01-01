Chili in Squirrel Hill
Squirrel Hill restaurants that serve chili
Allegro Hearth Bakery
2034 Murray Ave, Pittsburgh
|Chili Fig Spread
|$5.50
|Chickpea Chili - 24 oz
|$8.95
Allegro's take on chili - chickpeas, kidney beans, tomato, green bell peppers, celery, onion, garlic, spices, and olive oil. Spicy!
Aladdin's Eatery
5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh
|Len-Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Half lentil, half chili
|Chili
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Red kidney beans, fresh vegetables, and tomatoes; mildly spicy