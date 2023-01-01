Cheeseburgers in Placentia
Placentia restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
198 E Yorba Linda Blvd, Placentia
|Cheeseburger
|$6.99
Beef burger patty with melted white American cheese served on a genuine Amoroso kaiser roll
Craft Burgers Co. - 1450 N KRAEMER BLVD
1450 N KRAEMER BLVD, PLACENTIA
|REGUALR CHEESEBURGER
|$11.00
angus beef, craft house sauce, lettuce, tomato and onions on a toasted brioche bun
|MAC ATTACK CHEESEBURGER
|$13.00
angus beef, bbq sauce, lettuce, american cheese, and our home-made mac n cheese on a toasted brioche bun