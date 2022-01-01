Grilled chicken in Plainwell
Plainwell restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Old Mill Brewpub & Grill
717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell
|Grilled Chicken - one breast
|$10.99
A 7 oz. chicken breast grilled to perfection. Choose from BBQ, blackened or plain. Served with a baked potato and vegetable.
|Grilled Chicken - two breasts
|$13.99
Two 7 oz. chicken breasts grilled to perfection. Choose from BBQ, blackened or plain. Served with a baked potato and vegetable.