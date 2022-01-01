Cobbler in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve cobbler
X-Red Hot & Blue
5017 W Plano Parkway # 100, Plano
|Blackberry Cobbler
|$6.99
Ask about today’s seasonal selection.
Red Hot & Blue
5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano
|Pecan Cobbler
|$7.99
Sweet and buttery with toasted pecans.
|Fruit Cobbler Whole
|$28.99
Seasonal fruit with a flaky crust. Baked fresh daily. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Mama's Daughters' Diner
6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano
|• Whole Peach Cobbler (Large) Serves 15-20
|$34.50
MAMA'S Homestyle Cobbler with Flaky Crust filled with Delicious Peaches.
Large serves 18-20 People