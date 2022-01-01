Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Plano

Plano restaurants
Plano restaurants that serve cobbler

Item pic

 

X-Red Hot & Blue

5017 W Plano Parkway # 100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackberry Cobbler$6.99
Ask about today’s seasonal selection.
More about X-Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Red Hot & Blue

5017 West Plano Parkway #100, Plano

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pecan Cobbler$7.99
Sweet and buttery with toasted pecans.
Blackberry Cobbler$6.99
Ask about today’s seasonal selection.
Fruit Cobbler Whole$28.99
Seasonal fruit with a flaky crust. Baked fresh daily. Served warm with vanilla ice cream.
More about Red Hot & Blue
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

6509 W. Park Blvd., Plano

Avg 4 (748 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
• Whole Peach Cobbler (Large) Serves 15-20$34.50
MAMA'S Homestyle Cobbler with Flaky Crust filled with Delicious Peaches.
Large serves 18-20 People
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Item pic

TACOS • BBQ

Burnt Bbq & Tacos

2929 Custer Rd Suite 302-D, Plano

Avg 4.5 (66 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peach Cobbler$12.00
Homemade Cobbler with Cinnamon Ice Cream ( Shareable)
More about Burnt Bbq & Tacos

