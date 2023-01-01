Grilled chicken salad in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
II Brothers Grill & Bar
8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Spring mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar jack cheese, croutons, and a grilled chicken breast
|Grilled Chicken Caeser Salad
|$13.00
More about Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
Southern Gourmet Kitchen - 6509 West Park Boulevard
6509 West Park Boulevard, Plano
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Mixed lettuce tossed with carrots, celery, red onions, tomatoes, avocado, and blue cheese crumbles topped with buffalo marinated grilled chicken and your choice of dressing