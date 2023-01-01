Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp basket in
Plano
/
Plano
/
Shrimp Basket
Plano restaurants that serve shrimp basket
II Brothers Grill & Bar
8308 Preston Rd Ste 198, Plano
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$15.00
More about II Brothers Grill & Bar
Shell Shack - Plano Dallas Parkway
1855 Dallas Parkway, Plano
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp Basket
$11.99
6 Large Crispy Shrimp served with French Fries
More about Shell Shack - Plano Dallas Parkway
