Chicken marsala in Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill restaurants
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Jack's Restaurant & Bar

60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill

TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN MARSALA$16.95
Marsala wine, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, basil, crispy polenta, and sauteed spinach
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar
Melo's Pizza and Pasta

1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$20.75
thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory
marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
DeVino's Restaurant

2221 Morello Ave, Pleasant Hill

TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Marsala$18.50
Two chicken breasts sautéed in olive oil and marsala wine, with mushrooms, served with a choice of 2 sides - mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes or garlic bread
More about DeVino's Restaurant

