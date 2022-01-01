Chicken marsala in Pleasant Hill
Pleasant Hill restaurants that serve chicken marsala
More about Jack's Restaurant & Bar
Jack's Restaurant & Bar
60 Crescent Dr. Suite A, Pleasant Hill
|CHICKEN MARSALA
|$16.95
Marsala wine, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, basil, crispy polenta, and sauteed spinach
More about Melo's Pizza and Pasta
Melo's Pizza and Pasta
1660 Contra Costa Blvd., Pleasant Hill
|Chicken Marsala
|$20.75
thinly sliced chicken in a sweet and savory
marsala wine sauce, sautéed mushrooms and artichoke hearts. served with campanelle pasta in a light lemon cream sauce