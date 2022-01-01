Cheese fries in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about CJ's Brewing Company
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Kids Cheese Burger & Fries
|$5.00
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.00
|Cheese Fries
|$3.50
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth
|Cheese Sabousek (cheese stickes) with fries
|$8.99