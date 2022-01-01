Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Plymouth

Go
Plymouth restaurants
Toast

Plymouth restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

CJ's Brewing Company

14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Cheese Burger & Fries$5.00
More about CJ's Brewing Company
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth image

 

Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth

306 S Main Street, plymouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$4.00
Cheese Fries$3.50
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Item pic

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL

La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (676 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Sabousek (cheese stickes) with fries$8.99
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth

Risotto

Prosciutto

Garden Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Cake

Chicken Shawarma

Pies

Clams

Map

More near Plymouth to explore

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Westland

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston