Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Plymouth
/
Plymouth
/
Chocolate Cake
Plymouth restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Broasted Brothers Chicken
15171 Sheldon Rd, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$5.49
More about Broasted Brothers Chicken
Simply Fresh Mediterranean Grill
838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth
No reviews yet
Chocolate Almond Cake
$3.25
More about Simply Fresh Mediterranean Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Plymouth
Chicken Pitas
Chicken Shawarma
Garden Salad
Cheeseburgers
Pretzels
Pies
Cheesecake
Rice Pudding
More near Plymouth to explore
Livonia
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Novi
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Northville
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Garden City
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Westland
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Redford
Avg 2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.4
(106 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(174 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(49 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(352 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(143 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(347 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(211 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston