Grilled chicken in Plymouth
Plymouth restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about The Burger Spot
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
The Burger Spot
550 Forest Ave, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
More about CJ's Brewing Company
CJ's Brewing Company
14900 Beck Rd, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tossed with parmesan cheese and caesar dressing
More about Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
Greek Islands Eatery - Plymouth
306 S Main Street, plymouth
|Side Grilled Chicken
|$3.50
More about Simply Fresh Mediterranean
Simply Fresh Mediterranean
838 Penniman Ave, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.00
More about La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • GRILL
La Fresh Mediterranean Grill
44645 5 Mile Rd, Plymouth
|Grilled Chicken Breast Pita
|$6.99
Rolled in a pita with pickles and garlic sauce.