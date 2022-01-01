Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Pompano Beach

Go
Pompano Beach restaurants
Toast

Pompano Beach restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

 

Rotelli - Coconut Creek

4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli (1)$4.99
Cannoli (2)$7.99
More about Rotelli - Coconut Creek
Bella Roma image

 

Bella Roma

4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cannoli$5.50
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with sweet creamy ricotta and chocolate chips.
More about Bella Roma
3860887e-b233-4dd4-bd63-803bc179c798 image

 

Cannoli Kitchen

255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Large Cannoli$5.45
1/2 Dozen Original Large Cannolis$20.95
Original Large Cannoli$4.45
More about Cannoli Kitchen
Pizza Time Caffe image

PIZZA

Pizza Time Caffe

6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland

Avg 4.3 (676 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Cannoli$5.99
Cannoli$5.99
More about Pizza Time Caffe
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli (3 mini)$6.00
3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream
More about The Sicilian Oven
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI$6.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI$6.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI$6.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
Restaurant banner

 

The Sicilian Oven

10140 West Sample Road, Coral Springs

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannoli (3 mini)$6.00
3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream
More about The Sicilian Oven

Browse other tasty dishes in Pompano Beach

Spaghetti

Carbonara

Margherita Pizza

Triple Chocolate Cake

Veal Parmesan

Steak Sandwiches

Chocolate Cannolis

Flan

Map

More near Pompano Beach to explore

Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (270 restaurants)

Boca Raton

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Delray Beach

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Boynton Beach

Avg 4.1 (28 restaurants)

Deerfield Beach

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Hallandale

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Opa Locka

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Dania

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Miami

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Clewiston

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (278 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (553 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston