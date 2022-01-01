Cannolis in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve cannolis
Rotelli - Coconut Creek
4660 West Hillsboro Boulevard #5, Pompano Beach
|Cannoli (1)
|$4.99
|Cannoli (2)
|$7.99
Bella Roma
4301 COCONUT CREEK PARKWAY UNIT C&D, COCONUT CREEK
|Chocolate Chip Cannoli
|$5.50
Tube-shaped shells of fried pastry dough, filled with sweet creamy ricotta and chocolate chips.
Cannoli Kitchen
255 n pompano beach blvd, Pompano Beach
|Chocolate Large Cannoli
|$5.45
|1/2 Dozen Original Large Cannolis
|$20.95
|Original Large Cannoli
|$4.45
PIZZA
Pizza Time Caffe
6620 Parkside Dr, Parkland
|Pistachio Cannoli
|$5.99
|Cannoli
|$5.99
The Sicilian Oven
2486 North Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point
|Cannoli (3 mini)
|$6.00
3 Fresh cannoli shells stuffed with a fresh mascarpone cannoli cream
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs
|HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI
|$6.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
|HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI
|$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs
|HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI
|$6.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
|HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI
|$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek
|HOME MADE MINI CANNOLI
|$3.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips
|HOME MADE LARGE CANNOLI
|$6.50
cannoli shell filled with home made filling and covered in chocolate chips