Salmon in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve salmon
More about Carrot Express
Carrot Express
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Salmon Burger
|$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD
First Catch Seafood & Grill
7679 N State Road 7, Parkland
|SALMON PLATTER
|$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened