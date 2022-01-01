Salmon in Pompano Beach

Item pic

 

Carrot Express

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Burger$16.95
a delicious homemade salmon burger topped with arugula, tomato & red onions. over harissa aioli on a toasted whole wheat brioche bun
More about Carrot Express
SALMON PLATTER image

SEAFOOD

First Catch Seafood & Grill

7679 N State Road 7, Parkland

Avg 4 (78 reviews)
Takeout
SALMON PLATTER$17.99
all platters are served choice of two sides; all can be prepared to your choice of grilled, fried, jerked or blackened
More about First Catch Seafood & Grill
a84d3253-a742-4076-ab49-a00d938e9468 image

 

The Fish Joint

4570 lyons road, coconut creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Platter$18.00
Your choice grilled, fried, blackened, or jerked. Served with choice of 2 sides and hushpuppies.
More about The Fish Joint

