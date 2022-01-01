Fajitas in Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve fajitas
More about Cielito Lindo
FRENCH FRIES
Cielito Lindo
600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach
|Fajitas
Your choice of protein grilled with fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and spices accompanied with sour cream, Mexican relish, cheese, hot tortillas, combined and eaten like a taco.
|LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS
Naked Taco - Coconut Creek
4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek
|Fajita - Choose One Protein
|$23.00
|Fajita - Choose Two Proteins
|$27.00
|Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4
|$60.00
house signature fajitas - served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + mexican rice + beans + warm flour tortillas + ensalada grande