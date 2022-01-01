Fajitas in Pompano Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cielito Lindo image

FRENCH FRIES

Cielito Lindo

600 South Dixie HWY, Pompano Beach

Avg 4.5 (1098 reviews)
Takeout
Fajitas
Your choice of protein grilled with fresh red peppers, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and spices accompanied with sour cream, Mexican relish, cheese, hot tortillas, combined and eaten like a taco.
LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
More about Cielito Lindo
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS

Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Avg 4 (715 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita - Choose One Protein$23.00
Fajita - Choose Two Proteins$27.00
Fajita Fiesta | Servings: 4$60.00
house signature fajitas - served with grilled peppers + onions + guac + sour cream + salsa + mexican rice + beans + warm flour tortillas + ensalada grande
More about Naked Taco - Coconut Creek

