Mozzarella sticks in Pompano Beach

Legends Tavern & Grille image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

3128 N Federal Hwy, Lighthouse Point

Avg 4 (318 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale's Pizza & Subs

10337 Royal Palm Blvd., Coral Springs

Avg 4.9 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
More about Pasquale's Pizza & Subs
Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point image

 

Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point

3650 N Federal Highway, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$7.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza-Lighthouse Point
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company

5609 Coral Ridge Drive, Coral Springs

Avg 4.5 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
More about Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company
Restaurant banner

 

Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.

4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111, Coconut Creek

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$10.75
8 cheese sticks served with marinara
More about Pasquale's Pizza Co - 4690 N. St Rd 7 Suite 111.
Item pic

 

Crab Tales North Lauderdale

7250 w McNab Rd, North Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks (7)$8.00
Italian Style Breading Mozzarella Sticks. Six sticks in an order and served with marinara sauce
More about Crab Tales North Lauderdale
Addiction Restaurants Inc. image

 

Addiction Restaurants Inc.

2131 Northeast 48th Street, Lighthouse Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella sticks 6PC$8.99
served with marinara sauce +grated parmesan cheese
More about Addiction Restaurants Inc.

