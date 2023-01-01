Pies in Poquoson
Bean's Ice Cream-Poquoson
475 Wythe Creek Road, Poquoson
|Banana Cream Pie Shake
|$6.00
A combination of Banana Pudding & Graham Central Station Ice Creams. Topped with whipped cream & Caramel.
|Cherry Pie Shake
|$6.00
Black Cherry & Graham Central Station ice creams blended together with milk... creating something that will make you believe you are eating a cherry pie! Topped with whipped cream & a cherry.
|Peanut Butter Pie Shake
|$6.00
Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream and Graham Central Station blended into a yummy peanut butter pie shake. Topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of hot fudge.