Burritos in Prosper

Prosper restaurants
Prosper restaurants that serve burritos

The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

790 North Preston Rd, Prosper

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, onion & cilantro, scallions, white cheddar queso, salsa with home fries
Honeylu's Coffee image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Honeylu's Coffee

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

Avg 4.4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$5.95
Consumer pic

 

Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper

2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Burrito$4.95
Breakfast Burrito
Mi Luna image

 

Mi Luna

2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
single burrito$2.95
Kid Burrito$5.99
choice of two sides
Burrito Dinner$11.95
The Speedy Bean image

 

The Speedy Bean

1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$4.95
