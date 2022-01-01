Burritos in Prosper
Prosper restaurants that serve burritos
The Brass Tap
790 North Preston Rd, Prosper
|Southwest Burrito
Scrambled eggs, Applewood bacon, sausage, cheddar jack cheese, onion & cilantro, scallions, white cheddar queso, salsa with home fries
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Honeylu's Coffee
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
|Breakfast Burrito
|$5.95
Smoothies & Coffee - Prosper
2281 E. University Dr Suite 10, Prosper
|Burrito
|$4.95
Breakfast Burrito
Mi Luna
2111 E University Dr #10, Prosper
|single burrito
|$2.95
|Kid Burrito
|$5.99
choice of two sides
|Burrito Dinner
|$11.95
The Speedy Bean
1170 N. Preston Rd, Prosper
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.95