Chili in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve chili

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at WoC

1420 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.7 (1373 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil
Sichuan Chili Chicken$19.50
Tender white meat chicken lightly breaded and fried, wok-tossed with chili pepper, cucumber, and oshinko
Sweet Crispy Chili Wings$8.50
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey, and chili sauce
SOUPS • PHO

Pho Linh

409 Hancock St, Quincy

Avg 4.4 (1140 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Oil$1.00
Cafe Services

1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Chili$4.29
Tender strips of seared beef, green peppers and red beans in slow-simmered tomatoes with Southwestern spices.
Adams Inn

29 HANCOCK ST, QUINCY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Chili$6.00
Cheddar, Diced Onions, Tri-Color Tortilla Chips
