Chili in Quincy
Quincy restaurants that serve chili
More about Fuji at WoC
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at WoC
1420 Hancock St, Quincy
|Chili Oil
|Sichuan Chili Chicken
|$19.50
Tender white meat chicken lightly breaded and fried, wok-tossed with chili pepper, cucumber, and oshinko
|Sweet Crispy Chili Wings
|$8.50
Crispy fried chicken wings tossed in a slightly spicy soy, garlic, honey, and chili sauce
More about Cafe Services
Cafe Services
1900 Crown Colony Drive, Quincy
|Beef Chili
|$4.29
Tender strips of seared beef, green peppers and red beans in slow-simmered tomatoes with Southwestern spices.