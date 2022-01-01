Raleigh food trucks you'll love
Must-try food trucks in Raleigh
More about Gatsby's Kitchen
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Gatsby's Kitchen
6109 Maddry Oaks Ct, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Hotsy Totsy Combo
|$9.99
Juicy fried chicken thigh smothered in hot sauce, topped with a pickle and vinegar onion chow chow
|Jay Gatsby Classic Combo
|$9.99
1/3 lb. beef burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tangy pickles, covered in our homemade Gatsby’s burger sauce
|Hot Dog Combo
|$6.99
Grilled all-beef hotdog with your choice of toppings, seasoned fries and side of homemade slaw.
Ketchup/Mustard available on request
More about Longleaf Swine
Longleaf Swine
300 E Edenton St, Raleigh
|Popular items
|SUPER BOWL ONLY Pimento Mac & Cheese (lb)
|$10.00
Serves 1 - 2 ppl
3 cheese blend, pimentos, elbow noodles
|Brunswick Stew (Quart)
|$15.00
Pork Stock, Pulled Pork, Corn, Lima Beans, Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar
|Pulled Pork 1/2lb
|$8.00
14-hour, Oak Smoked Barbecue Dressed with Homemade Vinegar Sauce
More about Pressed by Spanglish
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pressed by Spanglish
10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh
|Popular items
|Chicken Chimi Panini
|$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, basil mayo, pressed agua bread
|Old Havana
|$9.99
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
|Buenos Aires
|$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce