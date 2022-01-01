Raleigh food trucks you'll love

Must-try food trucks in Raleigh

Gatsby's Kitchen image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Gatsby's Kitchen

6109 Maddry Oaks Ct, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hotsy Totsy Combo$9.99
Juicy fried chicken thigh smothered in hot sauce, topped with a pickle and vinegar onion chow chow
Jay Gatsby Classic Combo$9.99
1/3 lb. beef burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato and tangy pickles, covered in our homemade Gatsby’s burger sauce
Hot Dog Combo$6.99
Grilled all-beef hotdog with your choice of toppings, seasoned fries and side of homemade slaw.
Ketchup/Mustard available on request
More about Gatsby's Kitchen
Longleaf Swine image

 

Longleaf Swine

300 E Edenton St, Raleigh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SUPER BOWL ONLY Pimento Mac & Cheese (lb)$10.00
Serves 1 - 2 ppl
3 cheese blend, pimentos, elbow noodles
Brunswick Stew (Quart)$15.00
Pork Stock, Pulled Pork, Corn, Lima Beans, Onions, Apple Cider Vinegar
Pulled Pork 1/2lb$8.00
14-hour, Oak Smoked Barbecue Dressed with Homemade Vinegar Sauce
More about Longleaf Swine
Pressed by Spanglish image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pressed by Spanglish

10630 Durant Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (960 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Chimi Panini$9.99
Marinated grilled chicken, mozzarella, roasted peppers, pickled onions, basil mayo, pressed agua bread
Old Havana$9.99
steamed white rice, pink beans, ropa vieja, maduros, fresh sliced avocado
Buenos Aires$14.99
white rice, pink beans, steak tips, chimichurri, tostones, fresh sliced avocado, mk sauce
More about Pressed by Spanglish









