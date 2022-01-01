Chicken wraps in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|10 Wings
|$14.50
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|1/2# Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)
|20 Wings
|$27.00
Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)
More about Carroll's Kitchen
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Carroll's Kitchen
19 E Martin St., Raleigh
|Turkey Avocado
|$13.00
roasted turkey breast, avocado, bacon, cheddar, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato
|Brown Butter Rice Krispies
|$2.50
traditional krispy, made with brown butter
|Croissant Sandwich
|$6.00
egg & cheese on a buttery croissant. Add on bacon or ham for $1
More about Buffalo Brothers Capital
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side