Rice pudding in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve rice pudding

Neomonde Mediterranean image

FRENCH FRIES

Neomonde Mediterranean

3817 Beryl Rd, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (1598 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$2.49
More about Neomonde Mediterranean
Banner pic

 

Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar

105 Friendly Drive Suite 101, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rice Kheer (Pudding) (GF)$4.99
Popular Indian dessert made with rice, milk, nuts, saffron and a touch of cardamom
More about Lime & Lemon Indian Grill & Bar
Consumer pic

 

Cheeni Indian Food Emporium

1141 Falls River Avenue, Ste.124, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rice Pudding$6.00
More about Cheeni Indian Food Emporium
Item pic

 

FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen

2320 Bale Street Suite 100, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Rice Pudding (rizogalo)$3.95
house made greek rice pudding
More about FRÉSKO Greek Kitchen

