Chef salad in Reading

Corp. HQ
2366 Bernville Road, Reading
|Chef Salad with Choice of Dressing
|$5.50
Mixed Romain, Spinach, and Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese with choice of dressing.
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike
2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington
|Chef Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American cheese, and your choice of dressing