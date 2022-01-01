Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Reading

Reading restaurants
Reading restaurants that serve chef salad

Consumer pic

 

Corp. HQ

2366 Bernville Road, Reading

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad with Choice of Dressing$5.50
Mixed Romain, Spinach, and Iceberg lettuce with ham, turkey, cucumber, tomatoes, shredded carrots, hard boiled egg and cheddar cheese with choice of dressing.
More about Corp. HQ
Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs image

 

Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike

2342 Lancaster Pike, Shillington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, black olives, croutons, a hard boiled egg, ham, turkey, American cheese, and your choice of dressing
More about Chicho Bella Pizzeria & Subs - 2342 Lancaster Pike

