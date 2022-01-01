Fajita salad in Reading
More about Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
Alebrije Restaurant - 5th Street Highway
3225 North 5th Street Highway, Reading
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$13.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
3805 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$11.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sautéed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce.
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.
More about Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
Alebrije Restaurant - State Hill
2224 State Hill Rd, Reading
|TACO SALAD FAJITA
|$11.50
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with grilled chicken or steak strips, melted cheese sauce, sauteed onions and peppers. Topped with grated cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, and lettuce.