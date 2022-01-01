Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Red Bank

Red Bank restaurants
Red Bank restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Item pic

 

Dartcor

331 Newman Springs Road, Red Bank

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$7.95
Spring mix, Shredded Cheddar, Carrot, Grape Tomato, Tortilla Strips, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Dartcor
Item pic

RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Local Smoke BBQ

244 W Front St, Red Bank

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.50
Our fried chicken fingers served on a bed of mixed greens with cheddar cheese, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onions. Served with cornbread
More about Local Smoke BBQ

