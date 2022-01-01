Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French toast in
Red Bank
/
Red Bank
/
French Toast
Red Bank restaurants that serve french toast
Dom's Cherry St Deli
530 Shrewsbury Ave, Tinton Falls
No reviews yet
French Toast
$6.99
More about Dom's Cherry St Deli
Elli's Backyard
45 Broad St, Red Bank
No reviews yet
French Toast
$12.00
4 Piece's of French toast made with brioche bread, brown sugar, cinnamon, and hints of vanilla. Coated with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream.
More about Elli's Backyard
