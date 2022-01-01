Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Red Bank

Go
Red Bank restaurants
Toast

Red Bank restaurants that serve kale salad

Item pic

 

Bites by Sickles Red Bank

200 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Power Salad$5.00
Kale, Pumpkin Seeds, Dried Cranberries, Broccoli Stems, Honey Mustard. 16 oz serving.
More about Bites by Sickles Red Bank
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

KITCH Organic

75 Leighton Ave, Red Bank

Avg 4.9 (2752 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Salad w/ Cranberries, Coconut & Almonds (Lemon Vinaigrette)$12.00
ONLY FOR MEAL PLANS. NOT OUR DAILY MENU. FULL MENU BELOW.No Substitutions for Weekly Meals (Order as many of the same meal as you would like). All Meals are 100% Gluten, Wheat & Dairy Free. Please let us know if you have any allergies. Enjoy!
More about KITCH Organic

Browse other tasty dishes in Red Bank

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Salad

Fried Pickles

Macarons

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Red Bank to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Rumson

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston